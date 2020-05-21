WYW: Scammers try to take advantage of the new app

Zoom is the new Facebook these days. Everyone seems to be using the video chat service and crooks and con-artists are trying to take advantage.

One professional photographer in Virginia learned this the hard way. He wanted to upgrade his account to have longer meetings with his family, but when he tried contacting customer support, he dialed the wrong number. Instead of dialing 1-888, he dialed 1-866.

Kids are using Zoom for school as well as hospitals. The Department of Health and Human Services are even relaxing HIPAA Laws just so doctors can video chat with patients. However the hospital had the fake number on their website.

The number when called will offer special rewards, but when asked about Zoom, they hung up.

