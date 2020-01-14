WWII veteran requests Valentine's Day cards

A World War II veteran is asking for a special Valentine's Day wish: greeting cards.

Major Bill White from Stockton, California is 104 years old.

He spent 30 years as an active member of the United States Marine Corps., and still wears the same uniform made for him in the 1950s.

While retired, Major White stays active, and scrapbooks. He has bookshelves full of memories organized by year.

"It's kept me busy, just trying to keep track of everything that's happened to me where and when," White said.

This year, Major White wants to add Valentine's Day cards to his collection.

"I'm going to save every one of them just as I did everything else up until now, and they'll become a personal part of my history," White said.

If you would like to said Major White a Valentine's Day card, you can send them to:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207

Copyright 2020 CNN and WILX. All rights reserved.