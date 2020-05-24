WWII vet reflects as nation mourns fallen soldiers and coronavirus victims

Having fought in one of the biggest wars in America's history, World War II Veteran Bennie Allen says the fight against the coronavirus pandemic feels a lot like an invisible war.

At 93-years-old Allen says Memorial Day brings back deep memories from his time spent in the U.S. Navy.

"A lot of people lost their lives in World War II honey. I lost so many friends," said Allen.

He recalls two Kamakazi attacks on his ship that he barely survived.

"Three or four of us were standing topside and this suicide plane come over and we could see it. I could see the pilot as plain as I could see you," Allen said.

For him, Memorial Day is a reminder that freedom has a price.

"The price of freedom is something you don't realize until you don't have it," said Allen.

It's also a day to remember the countless friends he lost who made the ultimate sacrifice.

While it's not the same, Allen says he feels for those also mourning loved ones to the coronavirus, which many refer to as the 'invisible war'.

"It isn't a shooting war, but it's a virus war right now," said Allen.

With parades and most ceremonies cancelled, Allen says now it's even more important to share stories and remember the fallen.

"I consider myself very lucky, very fortunate," said Allen.

