WMU-Cooley decides to continue online classes for Fall 2020

The coronavirus numbers in Michigan are shooting back up in the last week, averaging over 200 cases per day.

This leaves the question on whether or not schools and universities should reopen their campuses and bring face to face learning back into their programs in the fall.

Western Michigan University Cooley Law School just made their decision to continue online classes for the Fall 2020 semester.

WMU-Cooley has campuses in Riverview, Florida and Grand Rapids and Lansing, Michigan. The decision is only for the fall semester. According to WMU-Cooley, they will be providing students limited in-person access on campus for the use of the library, internet services and study spaces.

"WMU-Cooley has long worked to integrate the science of learning into our classes, including our groundbreaking Weekend Blended Learning Program, our hybrid online/in-class offering that makes it possible for many full-time working students to earn their law degree," stated WMU-Cooley President and Dean James McGrath. "Our graduate LL.M. (Master of Laws) programs were already 100 percent online, so we have the experience and infrastructure to provide a quality education online to our students until we can safely return to the physical classroom."

The law school's Board approved lowering tuition for the 2020 fall class.

"We believe teaching classes online this fall will be a better learning experience for our students than is possible with appropriate social distancing and face coverings needed for an in-class environment," continued McGrath. "As a law school with a mission of equitable access to justice and preparing future lawyers using modern legal education approaches to learning, we feel we have created a superior online learning experience.”

