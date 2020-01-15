WILX teams up with the Red Cross for blood drive

WILX and the American Red Cross are partnering for the Give Blood telethon and are urging individuals to make an appointment to give blood now to help ensure blood products are available for patients.

The Give Blood telethon will occur Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on WILX.

To make an appointment:

• Call into the station at 517-393-0110

• Visit www.wilx.com and click the “Give Blood” banner on the home page.

• Text BLOOD to 90999 to make an appointment to give.

BLOOD NEEDS AND SUPPLY IN THE U.S.:

• The American Red Cross depends on donations from generous volunteer blood and platelet donors every day to meet the needs of patients who depend on lifesaving transfusions.

o Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion.

o One blood donation may help save more than one life.

o Each day, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 2,500 platelet and about 13,000 blood donations at about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide.

o Donated blood and platelets are perishable. Red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days, so they must be replenished constantly. There is no substitute for donated blood.

o Blood and platelets are needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

BLOOD DONATION FACTS/TIPS:

• A whole blood donation appointment will take approximately one hour from start to finish, but the donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes.

• It is important that before giving blood donors get a good night’s sleep, drink plenty of fluids (an extra four 8-ounce glasses of fluids) and eat nutritious foods, rich in iron and vitamin C such as red meat, fish, poultry, beans spinach, iron-fortified cereals or raisins.

o Blood contains many substances including red blood cells (full of iron), white blood cells, plasma and platelets, plus water and various nutrients and minerals, which is why it’s critical that donors replenish their bodies with post-donation snacks and fluids.

• Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and Power Reds can be donated every 112 days. Platelets can be given every seven days—up to 24 times a year.

• Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. There is no upper age limit to donate blood.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

