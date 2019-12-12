WILX partners to bring more toys to tots

WILX is joining WITL to bring more joy to kids with more toys.

The stations are hosting a toy-a-thon and asking listeners of WITL and viewers of WILX to being over a new, unwrapped toy to the event.

The goal is to "stuff the bus" and make sure that kids who wouldn't have a happy Christmas will now be able to celebrate.

The toy-a-thon is taking place at the WITL studios in Lansing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist, Darrin Rockcole, will be at the Wittle Studios along with other NEWS 10 personalities and members of the United States Marines to greet everyone dropping off toys.

There will be refreshments, studio tours, and photo ops at the station as we work together to fill the bus.

If you can't attend the Toy-A-Thon, you can drop off your donations at the WITL Studios before then at 3420 Pine Tree Road.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.