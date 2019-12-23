WILX announces Sunday morning programming changes

There are some exciting programming changes to announce on WILX in the new year.

Starting on Sunday, January 5, we are changing our line up of some of your favorite Sunday morning shows.

You can still wake up and get your day started with the News 10 weekend morning show at 7 a.m. for one hour of news and weather.

Watch Kylie Kahn and Justin Bradford bring you the news and weather that is important to you.

Followed by Sunday Today with Willie Geist from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., a NBC program where Geist covers the day's news and chats with some of the biggest names in news and pop culture.

Meet the Press is on from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Meet the Press is a public affairs program with Chuck Todd. It features interviews with U.S. and world leaders, and discussion on the news of the week.

And from 10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren airs.

Full Court Press is a national, weekly news show helmed by lawyer and veteran anchor, Greta Van Susteren. Greta has spent more than 20 years in news, digging for facts and searching for solutions to issues that affect us all.

Full Court Press will continue in this tradition while adding a new facet: taking an up-close look at how national laws and policies impact local communities and individuals. We will spotlight groups across the country and strive to understand the full impact of inside the Beltway politics on the average American.

Greta may interview a farmer in Iowa about how tariffs impact his business, or a firefighter in California about how forest management policies affect fighting wildfires, or a diabetic in Florida about how proposed changes to Medicare will change their out of pocket costs.

She will also interview the Beltway’s most powerful lawmakers, newsmakers and influencers, pushing for answers and explanations about decisions. A panels of experts will provide savvy analysis of how national events are shaping viewers’ lives.

After Full Court Press, catch News 10 Today at 10:30 for one hour of news, followed by Staudt on Sports from 11:30 a.m.- noon, where News 10's Tim Staudt talks noteworthy stories from the week in local sports.

