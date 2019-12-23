WILX adds Circle and Ion Television to line up

You may have heard that WILX is adding Circle TV to their line up in January, well, we are also adding ion Television.

These popular channels are part of our family of sub channels available for your television watching enjoyment.

Each channel carries specific programming for viewers, like classic television shows or stories from the Grand Ole Opry.

HEROES & ICONS is a channel dedicated to giving viewers riveting dramas, and fast-paced action and adventure shows every day. And on Sunday through Friday nights they feature the original "Star Trek" TV series shows.

Circle Television brings to life a country music and lifestyle network featuring “Opry Live,” which will showcase Grand Ole Opry performances each week beginning in February, and “Hee Haw,” a venerable music and comedy sketch show that aired from 1971 to 1993 and from 1996 to 1997, plus much more.

ion Television keeps you charged up with shows like Blue Bloods, Chicago P.D., Criminal Minds, and Law & Order, just to name a few. Ion Television is an entertainment network featuring major cable and broadcast shows, original series, and movies.

Antenna TV is a popular digital network that features classic television shows like the Three Stooges, Archie Bunker's Place, Benson, 227, Father Knows Best, and talk shows like Johnny Carson and the Jack Benny Program, plus lots more.

Here's our line up complete with sub channels:

WILX 10.1

Heroes and Icons 10.2

Circle 10.3

Ion 10.4

Antenna TV 10.5

These changes become effective on January 1, 2020.

And, we recommend that you re-scan your televisions to get the latest channels.

