WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this evening

Today will start off nice with a mix of clouds and sun, but a few thunderstorms may pop up late afternoon. This evening we have a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms with a cold front heading into the area. 6-11 P.M. will be the most likely time for strong to severe thunderstorms to pass through Mid-Michigan. The threat of severe weather should be over by midnight.

Any severe thunderstorms this evening could produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall. A small risk exists for a brief tornado to spin up. Heavy rainfall could cause some localized flooding in some urban areas.

