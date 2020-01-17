WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Heavy, wet snow expected Friday night

A storm system heading towards the Great Lakes region will bring 4-6'' of snow to most of Mid-Michigan by Saturday morning. The snow will have a high water content and will be hard to shovel. During the day Saturday scattered snow showers are expected that will mix with rain at times. Lake Effect Snow gets going Saturday night into Sunday and at times some snow from Lake Michigan will make it into the area. Wind gusts near 35 MPH are possible tonight and then again Saturday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures Friday night drop back to the mid 20s. Temperatures do climb above freezing Saturday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures nosedive Saturday night into the teens. Highs Sunday will only be in the mid 20s.

The wet snow will make for slippery roads and slow travel across the area late Friday night and Saturday. You will want to remove the snow from your driveway and sidewalks Saturday afternoon before the temperatures drop to the teens Saturday night freezing the slushy snow solid.

