WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Heavy rainfall tonight... Sleet and freezing rain Saturday

Today is the calm before the storm with a few scattered rain showers. High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s. An approaching storm system will push heavy rainfall into the area. The precipitation should be just rain tonight. The heavy rainfall could cause some flooding of some roadways and low areas overnight.

2-3''+ of precipitation will be possible tonight into Sunday morning. Not all of this precipitation will be in the liquid form. Colder air sweeping in will change rain to sleet or freezing rain from north to south tomorrow morning. A build up of ice will be possible on roads, trees and power lines by midday Saturday. The icy precipitation is expected on and off Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Wind gusts to 35 MPH my cause damage to trees and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult across the area Saturday afternoon.

