WATCH: Shark knocks 7-year-old surfer off his board

A shark knocked a 7-year-old Florida boy his surfboard over the weekend.

A 7-year-old boy was surfing with his dad in Florida when a shark appeared to knock him off his surfboard. (Source: Shaun Moore/Twitter/CNN)

The boy's father, Shaun Moore, posted the video to Twitter.

The pair were surfing off New Smyrna Beach, a coastal community in South Florida when it happened.

When slowed down, the video clearly reveals the shark's fin swiping the board.

Moore said he believes it was a blacktip shark that was involved in the close call.

