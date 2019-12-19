WATCH: Dash camera captures deer jumping over moving vehicle on Tennessee road

Updated: Thu 11:07 AM, Dec 19, 2019

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Talk about a close call!

A man captured a close encounter with a deer in Tennessee. (Source: Corey Whipple/WMC/Gray News)

Dash camera video captured a deer leaping over a moving car on a Tennessee road this week.

Cory Whipple shared the video with WMC.

He says it happened on southbound Houston Levee near I-240 in Collierville, Tenn.

The video shows the car swerving as the deer clears the top. The whole thing was over in a matter of seconds.

“Thankfully, it’s the most exciting thing I’ve been able to capture,” said Whipple.

