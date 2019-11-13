W. Grand River underground utility work postponed

The weather is beginning to cause some delays for construction projects.

The underground utility work on West Grand River Avenue has been postponed due to weather conditions, according to a news release.

The work was originally scheduled to take place this week, the release states.

Motorists should be advised that the center and right lanes of westbound West Grand River Avenue are now scheduled to be closed from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22 due to the utility work, according to the release.

During the construction, the pedestrian covered walkway adjacent to the Park District Redevelopment Project will also be closed and a pedestrian detour will be in place, according to the release.

Delays are expected and drivers should seek alternate routes, according to the release.

