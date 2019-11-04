Voting to begin Tuesday morning

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

News 10 will kick off coverage on election day Tuesday morning with what's on the ballot, and what you need to know before you go vote.

The City of Lansing is helping people prepare for elections by opening ballots the weekend before elections in order to accommodate more people's schedules and availability, giving everyone a chance to make their voices heard.

The Lansing City Clerk is opening its south Washington election unit office at 8 a.m. Monday ahead of elections.

People can register to vote or apply for absentee ballots.

Clerks are also be on hand to answer any questions.

The office is open until 4 p.m.

