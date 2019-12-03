Voters to decide about selling land at meeting

East Lansing voters could decide next year if the city should sell land it owns downtown to the Michigan State University Federal Credit Union.

The credit union wants to construct a five to eight-story branch and innovation space at the northwest corner of Abbot Road and Albert Street.

City Council will vote tonight on the ballot proposal for the land sale at its 7 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 410 Abbot Road.

Council needs approval from at least three of the five members to move the proposal forward.

If approved, the issue would be placed on the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election ballot.

The parcel of city-owned land proposed for the MSFCU building is approximately 13,000 square feet.

MSUFCU’s plans for the building include a branch office on the ground level, a community gathering space for public events/activities and office space.

