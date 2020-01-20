Volvo to give away $1 million in cars if a safety is scored during the Superbowl

To celebrate more than one million lives saved by Volvo safety innovations, Volvo Car USA has announced Volvo Safety Sunday, a pledge to give away $1 million in cars if a safety occurs during football’s biggest night on February 2, 2020.

For a chance to win, contestants must first visit VolvoSafetySunday.com where they’ll be prompted to design their own Volvo car and submit a unique configuration code as an entry between January 20, 2020 and just before kickoff on February 2, 2020. They can choose one of any 2020 Volvo models currently available in the U.S., in any trim and color.

After that, watch for a safety on game day, and should one occur, Volvo will award $1 million in cars to randomly selected entrants. Full rules, terms and conditions can be found at volvosafetysunday.com.

A safety is a relatively rare and unpredictable scoring play in football that occurs when an offensive team is tackled, loses or fumbles the ball, or commits a penalty in their own end zone. The result of the play is two points to the defensive team, who receives possession of the ball via a free kick.

Volvo believes safety is the ultimate game changer and you should be protected from rare or unexpected events. This approach has inspired numerous innovations and world first inventions, including the three-point safety belt in 1959. In the name of safety, Volvo opened the belt’s patent to all automakers – and the belt remains the single most important and influential safety technology in today’s cars.

