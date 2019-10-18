Volvo introduces first electric vehicle

Volvo unveiled its first electric car this week.

The Volvo XC-40 recharge is an all electric version of its popular XC-40 SUV.

The price will start at less than $48,000, after a $7,500 federal tax credit, Volvo said.

The vehicle will be available for pre-order later this year, but won't be delivered to customers until the fourth quarter of 2020.

Volvo has ambitious plans to convert its entire lineup to electric or hybrid vehicles.

The company hopes to transition its sales to 50% electric cars and 50% hybrids by 2025.

