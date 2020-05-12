Volunteers to clean up litter in Jackson

A Jackson man is looking to clean up his community and lift people's spirits with an effort that's gained a lot of traction on Facebook.

Since he moved to Jackson in March, Steven Gilbert has noticed a lot of litter on his daily walks.

"At first, it was a negative thought. I was really irritated that people would just dump their trash there, and then eventually I turned that negative thought around, turned it into a positive," said Gilbert.

He posted on Facebook to see if anyone wanted to help clean up and got an overwhelming response.

"A lot of people started messaging me then all of a sudden people started sharing the post. My partner Jenna got involved and right now it's really starting to grow," he said.

The City of Jackson does not have a trash pickup system for litter.

Several people have said they're willing to help. Plus, Emmons Trash Service has volunteered to pick up the bags once they're full.

Anybody can join as long as they wear a mask and gloves and practice social distancing.

While many people, including Steven, are laid off and kids are out of school, he sees it as a chance to make a difference right in his own backyard.

"This is just my way of saying, 'hey, let's do something that puts a smile on people's face,'" said Gilbert.

Gilbert says if they do well Wednesday, they just might make it a weekly event.

If you'd like to join, the group is meeting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Admiral gas station at 1910 E Michigan Ave. They'll start walking downtown from there.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.