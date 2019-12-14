Volunteers lay 2,300 wreaths on veterans' graves

Saturday was National "Wreaths Across America Day."

It's a day to Remember and Honor the Nation's fallen servicemen and women.

There were wreath laying ceremonies in over 1,600 locations throughout the country, at sea and abroad.

In Jackson, St. John's Cemetery placed 2,300 remembrance wreaths on graves of all the veterans buried there.

The ceremony began with a twenty one gun salute and taps, followed by a flyover at the end of the national anthem,

Hundreds joins in on the ceremony, hoping to honor the fallen and share their memories.

"To be able to pass this tradition on to the younger generation, my son was actually walking with one of the veterans, is I think that's a really important part of this mission," said Brian Mick, the sexton of the cemetery.

This is the 3rd Wreaths Across America event at the St. John Cemetery.

They hope to participate with others across the country for years to come.

