Volunteers build free food pantries throughout community

In Holt, a group of residents are using their individual talents to help those in need in the community.

A group of about five people came together to build and install a free little food pantry near Bishop Road and M-99.

"This is located on the west side of Holt, and there's some mobile home parks and some low income around here. This is actually for people that can walk to it. So if you can't walk to the church in downtown Holt and get some food or go over to the buses, this is set up," said John Hayhoe, Delhi Township supervisor.

There's also one on Holt Road near the railroad tracks and another on Willoughby Road near South Washington.

Holt already has one food pantry and school buses that drop off food to kids, but this gives people another option.

"In Holt, about 45% of the 5,000 students qualify for a reduced or a free breakfast or lunch, and now that they're home, the parents really have a hard time feeding them," said Hayhoe.

Those who volunteered their time have already seen an impact from their effort.

"It was awesome. Yesterday when we were putting this up, a lady stopped by and said that her daughter lived in a neighborhood and she'll be able to come down and get things from time to time when she needs them and that was pretty rewarding," said Tom Large who built the pantry.

"I received a check from a lady yesterday who said the food bank helped her out a few years ago. The check was for $1,000. People are coming forward for that, $50 checks, $100 checks, they all want to give from the heart," said Hayhoe.

At a time when many people are struggling, this simple gesture is filling the community with hope.

"There's a lot of good things going on if you open your eyes. If you want to see the negative, you're going to see the negative. If you want to see the positive, you'll see the positive, and there's a tremendous amount of things going on," said Large.

"Holt people have always been like that, but it just takes a crisis like this to show everybody what they're like," said Hayhoe.

Volunteers already have another free little food pantry built and are looking for the perfect place to put it.

