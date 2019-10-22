Visitors at Detroit Metro can now pass security without a ticket

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 22, some people at Detroit Metropolitan Airport can now be with a loved one at a boarding gate without a ticket.

Visitors will be able to enter the post-security areas of the McNamara and North terminals through the DTW Destination Pass program.

Those who want to enter parts of the airport beyond security without a ticket will have to register the day before their planned visit through the airport's website.

Applicants will receive an email notification upon approval, as well as detailed instructions.

Visitors under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

If their request is approved, visitors will have to follow the same security procedures as passengers with tickets, according to the Wayne County Airport Authority.

The pilot program will be open to 75 visitors per day from 8 a.m. to 8 pm. Tuesday through Sunday.

The program runs through Jan. 5, 2020.

