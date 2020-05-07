Virus victim uses helicopter to feed life-saving hospital

A Macomb County man who barely survived COVID-19 repaid a hospital by delivering pasta and garlic bread--by helicopter.

Jim Santilli arranged for 400 meals from a restaurant, Villa Penna, for staff at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Santilli says he wanted to do something “very unique” so he lined up a helicopter.

All meals didn’t fit in the helicopter Wednesday, so some pasta arrived by truck.

The county sheriff’s aviation unit donated the helicopter, pilot and fuel.

