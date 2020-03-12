Virus testing lag is a 'failing,' US health official says

A top federal health official says the U.S. effort to test for the coronavirus is “a failing."

Public health experts warn that the nation's hobbled testing rollout has left them with little indication of how the virus is spreading.

The lack of comprehensive figures means U.S. health providers could quickly be overwhelmed by undetected cases.

The effort initially endured delays in getting testing kits out to public health labs, but the stumbles have continued.

U.S. health officials, for example, promised nearly a month ago to tap into a national network of labs that monitor for flu. That system is only just getting started.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.