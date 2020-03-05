Virus ripples through travel, energy, financial markets

The spreading coronavirus could cost airlines as much as $113 billion in lost revenue. That figure, released Thursday by the International Air Transport Association, is four times the number released just two weeks ago by the same group.

One thing that might help is lower energy prices, something OPEC is attempting to avert. The oil-producing countries of OPEC are considering whether to slash output Thursday to halt that slide.

Crude prices have fallen 25% since the start of the year on the risk of slowed global growth. That potential risk can be seen in financial markets Thursday. Dow futures are down almost 500 points, but that could change. Markets are swinging wildly.

