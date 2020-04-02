Virus masks, apps: The race is on to avoid hidden carriers

Around the world, the race is on to protect people against becoming infected by unwitting coronavirus carriers.

A new study shows the illness may be spread by people without symptoms.

Governments are now pitted against each other to buy protective gear and medical equipment.

In northern Italy, guards with thermometer guns decide who can enter supermarkets.

In Los Angeles, the mayor has recommended that the city's 4 million people wear masks.

A study by researchers in Singapore estimated that around 10% of new infections may be sparked by people who carry the virus but have no symptoms yet or never do.

