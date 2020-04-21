Virus forces Oktoberfest to cancel

Germany has canceled its world-famous Oktoberfest.

The annual beer festival was supposed to start Sept. 19, but government leaders agree the risk is too high.

Germany started letting small nonessential shops open this week, but bars and restaurants are still closed.

U.N. leaders called for efforts to ensure that all people have access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines, especially in developing countries where virus cases were beginning to crest.

African officials have been outspoken about the need for medical supplies across the 54-nation continent.

Copyright 2020 WILX and Associated Press. All rights reserved.