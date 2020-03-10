Virus disrupts Italy as infections top 10K, deaths at 631

Italian authorities say the number of coronavirus infections in the country has topped the 10,000 mark, hitting 10,149. They say the number of deaths from the virus rose to 631, up from 463 a day earlier.

A sweeping lockdown is in place in Italy, with travel restrictions being enforced by soldiers and police.

In China, the diminishing threat prompted President Xi Jinping to visit the epicenter of Wuhan and declare: “We will certainly defeat this epidemic.”

But caseloads are increasing in France, Spain and Germany and fear is growing in the United States. U.S. stocks clawed back more than half of the losses they were hit with during a historic plunge a day earlier.

