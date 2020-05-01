Virus delays prison time for Hot Pockets heir, ex-CEO

An heir to the Hot Pockets fortune and a former chief executive of a top investment company who participated in the college admissions cheating scheme won’t get to serve their punishments at home.

But a judge ruled that they can delay going to prison until this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Requests for home confinement instead of prison time for Michelle Janavs and Douglas Hodge were denied. But they don't have to report to prison until at least June 30.

Lawyers for Janavs and Hodge had argued it's too dangerous to send imprison them amid the pandemic. The lawyers declined to comment on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.