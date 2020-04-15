State launches virtual food drive to help seniors stuck at home

A virtual food drive organized by the state is raising money to provide food boxes to seniors who are staying home to protect themselves from coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Food Bank Council are asking for monetary help to buy food for the project.

According to the state, each box is filled with 33 food items that will provide 22 meals.

"Each box contains breakfast, lunch and dinner recipes for seniors who are food insecure," a news release said.

A donation of $28 pays for an entire box containing food, including things like chunk white canned chicken, green beans, peanut butter and low-sodium diced tomatoes.

Boxes are distributed from local food banks through Area Agencies on Aging and delivered by volunteers.

“Michigan’s aging adult population is especially vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, director of the Aging and Adult Services Aging. “It’s critical that seniors stay home, but they also need healthy food. That’s why the virtual food drive is so important.”

The food is being boxed at a warehouse in Pontiac and will be distributed throughout the state.

“The COVID-19 pandemic poses unprecedented additional barriers to food access,” says Dr. Dawn Opel, director of research and strategic initiatives for the Food Bank Council of Michigan. “This program is an example of how we are creating innovative food distribution models to bring food to people where they are—to alleviate household food insecurity and to prevent the spread of the virus for those without transportation and other supports.”

Seniors who need extra support can now sign up for assistance, including meal delivery, delivery of non-perishable food items, and daily wellness-check calls, through the MDHHS coronavirus website, or by contacting their local Area Agency on Aging.

If you're interested in donating money, you can do so here.

