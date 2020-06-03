Virtual Summer games announced for mid-late July

The Special Olympics Michigan announced that the first-ever Special Olympics Virtual Summer Games is coming July 19-25. The Virtual Summer Games will give thousands of athletes across the state a new way to train and compete amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants will take part in a 6-week, at home health and wellness training program beginning June 8, culminating in a week-long Virtual Summer Games event from July 19-25. Athletes will choose from a list of nearly 20 sporting events they can do from the safety of home including athletics, volleyball, gymnastics, basketball, weightlifting and fitness activities. Participants can submit their scores to see how they stack up against others from around the state.

The Virtual Summer Games is open to anyone: whether you're a Special Olympics Michigan athlete, volunteer, supporter - or just someone wanting to be a part of the first-of-its-kind event that celebrates a vision for an inclusive Michigan.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.