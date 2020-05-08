Virtual East Lansing Art Festival to take place on Saturday, May 16

Despite the cancellation of the in-person 57th annual East Lansing Art Festival due to the coronavirus crisis, the staff of the ELAF planned a Virtual ELAF that will take place Saturday, May 16th from 10 am to 6 pm via the ELAF's Facebook page.

The virtual event is set to include a full day, including music performances, artist demonstrations, demonstrations for at-home children's activities, live artist awards announcements and more.

The first online performance will take place at 10:30 am and will feature The Amazing Clark with humor, puppetry and magical illusions.

Anyone interested in supporting this year's Virtual ELAF can do so by shopping online at the ELAF website.