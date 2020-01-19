Vintage car enthusiasts gather at annual swap meet

Vintage motor enthusiasts gathered Sunday at the Jackson County Fair ground for their 54 Annual Swap Meet.

This year's event brought together just over 50 vendors and had just under 150 display tables for local vintage car enthusiasts to check out.

However. event organizers said there's more to this event than just searching for items to upgrade a vintage car.

"It's something that people always look forward to, it's a social event and it gives people a chance that have vintage parts, it gives them an outlet to be able to sell what they have," Joan Warren, President of local VMCCA Chapter said.

The event is sponsored by Detroit's Modified Motor Club.

The group is one of seven clubs that make up the Michigan Hot Rod Association.

The motor club uses the profits from today's event for various donations to local charities.

