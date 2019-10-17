Vigil held to remember abuse victims

Domestic violence survivors and supporters gathered at the candle-light vigil in Lansing to remember those who lost their lives to abuse.

"There are a myriad of effects that happen to victims of domestic violence after the fact. It's not just the incident and then it's over. People live with processing this for the rest of their lives," said Ricarah Riddle, of Capital Area Survivor Speaks Bureau.

Purple filled the room as advocates and survivors wore the special color to pay tribute to lives that were silenced by domestic violence.

"It's very important to remember the people who lost their lives at the hands of perpetrators. Many times perpetrators still get to live on and live very normal lives while the victims of domestic violence, who we've lost, and their families still mourn them," Riddle said.

Dozens circled the Capitol Rotunda to honor victims of domestic violence Thursday for a candle light vigil sharing stories of survival while lending hands of support.

"There's EVE, there's the Capital Area Survivors Speakers Bureau, the Capital Area Response Effort. A lot of advocacy agencies that are here within the city to help victims of domestic violence," Riddle said.

Survivors echoed their experiences on the podium, speaking their truth to continue the cycle of support in the battle against domestic abuse.

"We feel there's a shame and an embarrassment with being abused and it is important to know that you're not alone. There's so many of us who have been through it and felt that same embarrassment and that same shame," Tanesha Ash-Shakoor, a survivor, said.

"Feeling that you are alone when you're not. The bigger picture -- once you learn of domestic violence and all of those that it has affected is a greater number than you would ever anticipate," said Krystal McCoy, of Capital Area Survivor Speaks Bureau.

During the vigil, Mayor Andy Schor proclaimed "October" as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Lansing.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.