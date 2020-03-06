Vigil held to remember Lansing woman

Friday night family and friends of a woman found dead last week in a wooded area in Lansing gathered for a candlelight vigil.

The vigil for 28-year-old Savanna Tanisha Thomas was held near Martin Luther King Boulevard where her body was found.

Police say it was discovered behind an abandoned auto parts building and was covered with branches.

Police believe she'd been exposed to the elements for a while.

Shontil Ests, one of Savanna's sisters says she just wants to find out what happened.

"We're just working on services right now and hoping family can come together and hopefully soon we'll find out what happened any little bit of information or anything," said Ests.

On Friday Lansing police told News 10 there are no new updates on the investigation.

Detectives are waiting on autopsy results -- which could take weeks.

The Lansing Police Department is asking anyone who knows anything about Savanna Thomas to call them at, 517-483-4600.

