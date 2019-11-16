Vigil held for fallen hunter

There was a huge turn out for a candlelight vigil on Saturday in Bath Township.

Friends and family of a man shot and killed while hunting gathered together for the 1 year anniversary of his death.

The vigil for Chong Moua Yang was held at the Wiswasser Park at 6499 Park Lake Road.

According to the Bath Township Police Department, Yang, 68, was hunting in the Rose Lake State Game area when he was killed.

News 10 spoke with one of Chong Moua Yang's daughters and she says she just wants to find out what happened to him.

"There's somebody out there that took my dads life last year and we don't know if, if she is going strike - he or she is going to strike or not," said Ger Yang.

Chong Moua Yang left behind a wife, 9 children and 14 grandchildren.

Chimeng Lee, Yang's grandson says they want to more than memorializing their grandfather, but to spread awareness for hunter safety.

"We want to push it forward, how can we prevent further accidents like this from happening again or perhaps murder incidents like this happening again."

Since there has been no break in the case yet the family is reaching out to people outside of the state for help.

"As a community, we need to heal and find closure and we're not going to be able to do that unless we find out what happened and who was responsible for Mr. Yang's death," said Tou Ger Xiong, Coalition for Community Relations Activist.

The family is thankful to the community for coming out to support them during this trying time.

"A lot of people came, showed up tonight. To support us and show us they are still here with us my family, we are not alone on this journey looking for the person who took my father's life," says Ger Yang.

The Yang family turned to social media and created the hash tag #OrangeJustice to remind everyone to practice safe hunting and to help them find answers on the investigation.

To find more information on their campaign head to their Facebook page, HERE.

There's a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information related to Chong Moua Yang's, contact Bath Township Police at 517-641-6271.

