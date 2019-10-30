Vigil for young boys killed in Detroit fire

A vigil is set to be held Wednesday for two Michigan brothers who were killed in a fire in Grosse Pointe.

Police say the 9 and 11 year old boys were trapped on the second floor of their home Monday morning.

Several people tried to break in, but the fire was too intense.

Officials said firefighters found the boys incapacitated and trying to hide from the smoke.

The boys were in fourth and fifth grade at Richard Elementary in Grosse Pointe Farms.

The Detroit News reported that arson is not suspected.

Investigators are looking at a toaster as a possible cause of the fire.

