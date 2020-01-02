Vigil for Kevin Bacon to be held Friday night

A candlelight vigil is being held Friday night to remember murder victim Kevin Bacon.

The 25-year-old's body was found over the weekend in a home in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township.

The vigil will be held at Bacon's Alma Mater, Swartz Creek High School, at 7 p.m.

His funeral will also be held earlier in the day on Friday in Swartz Creek.

Morrice area-resident Mark Latunski, 50, has been accused of killing Bacon and has been charged with open murder and mutilation of a body. He claimed he was not Matt Latunski in court on Monday.

Melissa Myers, Bacon's roommate, said Bacon went to meet Latunski on Christmas Eve after they got in contact through a dating app. He was reported missing the next day when he didn't come home for Christmas.

Police have not released any details on how Bacon was killed, how his body was discovered, or his relationship with the suspect. His parents say they're still trying to process it all.

"Numb all over, sick to my stomach, and I just want him punished for everything that he did," Pam Bacon, his mom, said.

Investigators say Bacon's vehicle was found on Thursday in Clayton Township near his home.

Bacon's family sent a word of warning to anyone who is meeting up with strangers through dating apps.

"Just make sure that you tell somebody who you're going to be with; where you're going to be at. That was our biggest obstacle, in this case, is Kevin didn't tell us where he was going," his father said.

Latunski was charged with kidnapping back in 2013, but the charges were dismissed after several competency issues.

Latunski is expected to be back in court on Jan. 14.

