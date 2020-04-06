Sales of the latest video games have smashed records as millions are stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nintendo's latest installment of its animal crossing franchise, titled New Horizon, was released on March 20th.
Early sales figures were outperforming expectations.
Analysts agree the coronavirus outbreak likely had a part to play in the sales spike.
Video game sales soar
