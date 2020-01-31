Video allegedly shows intoxicated representative

New dashcam video appears to show State Representative Rebekah Warren intoxicated.

The representative from Ann Arbor was driving along I-75 last month when officers pulled her over on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to the investigating officer, before she was stopped by police, she scraped a guardrail.

Police say she failed a sobriety test and was arrested.

She had a blood-alcohol level of .212, according to state police lab reports, which is above the mark for "super drunk" status.

