The Victoria's Secret fashion show has run its course.

The show has been a staple of prime-time network television since 1995, but ratings have been falling the last few years.

The show drew more than 10 million viewers in 2013 and 3.3 million last year.

The company put out a memo to workers saying that airing the show on network TV isn't the right fit.

A new event is in the works.

