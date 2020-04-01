Victim of shooting on Haynes Road has died

A Lansing man has died from multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting earlier this week in the 3000 block of Haynes Road in Bunkerhill Township, south of Dansville.

Police are identifying the man as Bradley William Wicks, 40, of Lansing, who was dropped off at McLaren Greater Lansing Monday.

Police said they received a call from the hospital just after 3 p.m. Monday, where the shooting victim was dropped off with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they don't know who dropped him off.

Neighbors told News 10 they were shocked to find police investigating the shooting earlier this week.

"That's all we knew, and just to be careful and be on alert and that's all we've done and just hearing things on Facebook except for the police car that was outside yesterday afternoon," said Nancy Ray, a neighbor who lives near the house where police were investigating. "

Police said Wicks has a connection to the home where the shooting occurred and said the shooting was not random.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Detective B. Doerr at 517-676-8255.

