Vice President coming to Michigan on Thursday

Vice President Mike Pence making a stop in Michigan this week.

Pence will be visiting Michigan on Thursday, June 18, 2020. / (MGN)

He will start his visit in Sterling Heights on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

The Vice President will be visiting some Detroit-area companies.

Vice President Pence will then eat lunch at the Engine House Restaurant Clemens, Michigan.

That will take place before he visits Chardam Gear Company.

The company produces aerospace materials.

He will then speak at Casadei Structural Steel, Inc.

Casadei is one of Michigan's largest steel fabrication companies.

