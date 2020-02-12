Vice President Pence schedules trip to MI

Vice President Mike Pence is on his way back to Michigan.

The VP will arrive on Thursday for a bus tour with stops in Lansing and Troy.

He is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Michigan Farm Bureau Lansing Legislative Seminar.

This seminar provides an opportunity for members passionate about Farm Bureau policy and issues affecting agriculture to meet members with shared interests, concerns and goals; help demonstrate to legislative and regulatory leaders the significance of our member-developed policy and strength of our county Farm Bureaus;

learn from expert speakers about proposals being considered in Lansing that would impact Michigan farmers and the food and agriculture economy, according to their website.

Later that day in Troy, he will speak at a Keep America Great Event, before returning to Washington, D.C.

