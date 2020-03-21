Vice President Mike Pence, wife test negative

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The vice president's press secretary, Katie Miller, tweeted the results of the tests Saturday night.

Pence had announced earlier Saturday that, out of an abundance of caution, he and his wife would be tested for the virus.

A member of the vice president's staff had tested positive for the virus.

Also, the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global pandemic was first detected, went a fourth consecutive day on Sunday without reporting any new or suspected cases of the virus.

What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 12,000 people worldwide and sickened more than 291,000.

Traditional tourist magnets like London are eerily quiet.

Presidential nominating contests in the U.S. are being pushed back, and a $1 trillion-plus U.S. economic rescue package is being negotiated.

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics are facing resistance from athletes who want the games postponed.

At least 40 African countries have now reported coronavirus infections, with Angola announcing its first case.

New York state now has more than 10,000 cases and is scrambling for medical equipment and hospital beds.

Spain now has the third-highest number of infections worldwide.

