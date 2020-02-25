Vice President Mike Pence visits Lansing

Vice President Mike Pence spent part of the afternoon in Lansing Tuesday.

He landed at Capital Regional Airport before heading off to speak at the Michigan Farm Bureau's legislative seminar.

He was greeted by former Attorney General Bill Schuette along with dozens of people who lined up to see Air Force 2's landing.

"We need all the visits we can get here because we've got a big battle on our hands. We need to take over the house as well as keep the presidency," said Ray Snyder, Lansing resident.

The vice president hit the Fleetwood Diner at the peak of lunchtime, ordering a stack of blueberry pancakes.

It made for a memorable first day on the job for Taylor Jackson.

"I'm pretty surprised. It's kind of crazy. I guess I've never seen a situation like this with all the cop cars, all the escorting. It's pretty cool, but I definitely want a picture," Jackson said.

With just two weeks until Michigan's primary election, Vice President Pence made sure to remind farmers at the Michigan Farm Bureau seminar that they have support in the White House.

He also used part of his speech to attack Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg.

"One of the other side's candidates for president said, 'I can teach anybody to be a farmer.' I have never heard a more uninformed, ignorant statement about agriculture in my life," said the vice president.

Several Lansing streets were shut down Tuesday morning as the vice president's motorcade made its way through town.

After speaking in Lansing, he made his way to Troy for a Keep America Great rally.

