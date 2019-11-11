Veterans organization accepting donations for Toys for Tots

The Forty and Eight Voiture 946, a veterans honor and organization, is looking for donations of new, unwrapped toys for its annual "Stuff the Train" Marine Corps Toys for Tots event, according to a news release.

The organization is collecting toys for their annual children's Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 14, according to the release.

It said during the party, veterans will load the Voiture 946 train with donated toys, which will be taken to the U.S. Marine location where they will be given to local children in low-income households.

"One of the causes we support in our local communities is child welfare, and this is one of our major projects to make sure that all children in the Great Lansing area have a happy holiday season," said Randy Gregor, commander of Voiture 946. "We encourage members of the community to drop off gifts that will help make this a very special Christmas for kids in our area."

Toys can be dropped off at the clubhouse, located at 2949 S. Waverly Highway behind the John Smoltz Baseball Complex.

For more information, call Gregor at 517-256-0259 or Michael Brokenshire at 517-490-3512.

