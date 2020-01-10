Veterans memorial vandalized

A monument has been vandalized and people in the Eaton Rapids community are not happy.

The Eaton Rapids Police are reporting that on Thursday, January 9, at about 10:15 p.m., that the veterans memorial in GAR Memorial Park had been vandalized.

They say that the monument was put up in support of those who served in Iraq.

It was also dedicated in memory to an Eaton Rapids resident and United States Marine, Lance Corporal Troy Nealey.

They say that LCpl Nealey was killed in combat in Iraq in 2006.

Police say that part of the memorial that showed a rifle with a helmet on the top of it had broken from its mount.

They also say that the damage suggests it was intentional.

A reward of $500 is being offered by former Senator Rick Jones for any information provided to the Eaton Rapids Police Department that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

The monument is being evaluated to determine how to repair it and the cost of those repairs.

If you have information regarding this incident please contact the Eaton Rapids Police Department at 517-663-8118.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

