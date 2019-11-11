Veterans Day deals to celebrate the Vet in your life

Veterans Day is dedicated to not only remembering and honoring veterans and active duty members of the military, but celebrating them as well.

That's why many restaurants and businesses will provide discounts and deals for veterans.

Here are some of the local places to redeem those Veterans Day deals.

Texas Roadhouse in Lansing and Jackson

Veterans and active service members can enjoy a free lunch at Texas Roadhouse from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. Proof of service such as a military or VA card, or discharge papers, is needed.

Texas Roadhouse - 280 E. Edgewood Boulevard, Lansing

Texas Roadhouse - 1051 Boardman Road, Jackson

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons is offering active military and veterans a free small hot coffee.

Movie Theaters

In honor of Veterans Day, military members can enjoy a free large popcorn with their movie at AMC Theatres. And service members are eligible for a Military Discount when they show a valid military I.D. at the box office

Jet's Pizza

Veterans can purchase any menu-priced pizza for 50 percent off when they show their military ID at a local Jet's Pizza.

