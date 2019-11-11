Veterans Day 2019 Snowfall Totals

The snow on Veteran's Day 2019 has set a daily record. The old record this date for Lansing was 2.8" set back in 1933, while the record for Jackson sits at .8" back in 1983. The Jackson data only goes back to 1944.

Here's a summary of the reported snowfall total across mid-Michigan from Veterans Day 2019:

Ann Arbor (9.3")

Grass Lake (9.0")

Homer (8.0")

Jackson (8.0")

Howell (7.5")

Chelsea (7.5")

Perrinton (6.5")

Spring Arbor (6.5")

Hastings (6.5")

Williamston (5.5")

Holt (5.0")

Lansing (4.4")

SW Lansing (4.2")

Belding (4.1")

Brownlee Park (4.0")

Dewitt (4.0")

